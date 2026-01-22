Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is on track to become Chiranjeevi‘s first-ever 200 crore net grosser at the Indian box office and emerge as a big success. On the way to the 200 crore club, the film has already become the actor’s second-highest-grosser, overtaking Waltair Veerayya, and will soon beat Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to become his highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

The Tollywood action-comedy entertainer received mixed reviews from critics, but among the ticket-buying audience, it got a big thumbs up. Coming to the latest collection update, the film scored an estimated 4 crores on its second Wednesday, day 10, as per Sacnilk. Compared to day 9’s 5.75 crores, it displayed a decent hold with a 30.43% drop. Overall, it has earned an estimated 175.65 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 207.26 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Paid premieres – 9.35 crores

Day 1 – 32.25 crores

Day 2 – 18.75 crores

Day 3 – 19.5 crores

Day 4 – 22 crores

Day 5 – 19.5 crores

Day 6 – 18.9 crores

Day 7 – 17.65 crores

Day 8 – 8 crores

Day 9 – 5.75 crores

Day 10 – 4 crores

Total – 175.65 crores

All set to beat Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

With 175.65 crore net in the kitty, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is already the second-highest-grossing film of Chiranjeevi in India, and it’ll soon reach the top spot. To become Megastar’s top grosser, it must beat Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which earned 188.6 crore net.

The difference between the two films is just 12.95 crores, which is likely to be covered in 3-4 days. So, before the weekend ends, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will become Chiranjeevi’s highest-grossing film at the Indian box office.

