Naveen Polishetty is currently proving to be the gold mine of Tollywood’s mid-range cinema! His latest outing, Anaganaga Oka Raju, isn’t just winning hearts; it is churning out good numbers at the worldwide box office as well! In 7 days, the film has hit some very good milestones globally!

Crosses $1.5 Million Mark In North America!

In North America, Naveen Polishetty’s film has crossed the $1.5 million mark at the box office in seven days! It has already surpassed the overseas lifetime total of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty & Jathi Ratnalu!

Anaganaga Oka Raju Hits Next Milestone!

Anaganaga Oka Raju, in seven days, stands at a total worldwide box office collection of 63.14 crore. It has crossed the lifetime collection of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty at the box office. Anushka Shetty‘s film earned 51.03 crore worldwide in its lifetime.

Next Target 6.5 Crore Away

Naveen Polishetty is eyeing his next career milestone. His latest romantic comedy is currently just 6.5 crore away from matching the global lifetime of his cult blockbuster, Jathi Ratnalu, which stands at a lifetime total gross collection of 69.64 crore worldwide.

Given the current trajectory and the lack of major competition in the coming days, Anaganaga Oka Raju is expected to cross that mark by the end of its second weekend, potentially becoming Naveen’s highest-grossing film of all time. Interestingly, the film might also enter the 100 crore club in all probability, making it the third Telugu film of 2026 to cross the mark after MSG and The Raja Saab!

Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the Telugu romantic comedy drama at the box office after seven days.

India Net Collection: 38.3 crore

India Gross Collection: 45.19 crore

Budget: 8 crore

Profit: 30.3 crore

ROI%: 378.75%

Overseas Gross Collection: 17.95 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 63.14 crore

Verdict: Super Hit

