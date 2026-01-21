Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Day 7: Naveen Polishetty's Film Is 18.4 Crore Away From The Next Huge Milestone

Naveen Polishetty is proving his Midas touch at the box office with his latest romantic comedy drama, Anaganaga Oka Raju. The film, after seven days, stands as the most profitable Telugu film of 2026. Meanwhile, it is the second most profitable Indian film of the year as well. However, the film is waiting for its next huge milestone!

Despite hitting the weekday blues, the romantic comedy drama has maintained a steady grip, and all eyes are now on whether it can move towards the next big milestone at the box office – surpassing the profits of Raju Weds Rambai!

Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Day 7

On the seventh day, Tuesday, January 20, Anaganaga Oka Raju earned 1.8 crore at the box office. A big drop from the Monday numbers. In total, the film stands at a net India collection of 38.3 crore. It is expected to reach the 40 crore mark before the extended week 1 ends!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the Telugu romantic comedy drama at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 6.15 crore

Day 2: 7.4 crore

Day 3: 7 crore

Day 4: 7.15 crore

Day 5: 6.25 crore

Day 6: 2.5 crore

Day 7: 1.8 crore

Total: 38.3 crore

Anaganaga Oka Raju Budget & Profit

Mounted on a reported budget of just 8 crore, the film has already recovered its investment multiple times over. With a current collection of 38.3 crore, the Return on Investment (ROI) stands at a staggering 30.3 crore, which translates into a profit of 378.75%.

The upcoming Republic Day weekend might work wonders for the film. It is entering its second week, but with no major competition in the Telugu market, the film is expected to see a huge surge in occupancy starting Friday evening. If the film manages to pull in double digits over the three-day weekend, it will earn 18.4 crore more to reach the profit of Raju Weds Rambai – 608.8%.

In total, Anaganaga Oka Raju needs to earn a total of 56.7 crore to meet the profit of Raju Weds Rambai. If it manages to do so, it will surpass every single profitable film of 2025 except for Little Hearts!

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Top 5 Highest-Grossing Shahid Kapoor Films At The Box Office & Where To Watch Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News