Jiiva is back to rule the box office after a lukewarm 2025. His latest outing, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, is showing good growth at the ticket windows. Following a power-packed opening weekend, the film has managed to hold its ground over the week. In six days, it stands at a total net collection of 17.65 crore in India.

Budget & Profit

Mounted on a budget of 10 crore, the film has managed to churn out a profit of 7.65 crore at the box office. The comedy film has managed to register 76.5% return on investment. The film registered success in its first four days.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Box Office Day 6

On the sixth day, Tuesday, January 20, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil managed to earn 1.15 crore at the box office. This is a significant drop from the previous days. However, it is in the same range as the opening day.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the comedy film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 1.5 crore

Day 2: 2.9 crore

Day 3: 5.3 crore

Day 4: 5.15 crore

Day 5: 1.65 crore

Day 6: 1.15 crore

Total: 17.65 crore

Is Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil A Hit?

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil needs to earn a total of 20 crore at the box office to claim a hit verdict for itself. It is still 2.35 crore away from crossing the hit mark at the box office. The milestone might be a day or two away at the box office.

The Pongal Challenge For Jiiva

The ultimate milestone for Jiiva would be crossing Madha Gaja Raja – the last Pongal release, which earned 48.7 crore at the box office. While the film is performing exceptionally well, it still has a long way to go to catch up to that mammoth figure.

About Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

Rated 7.9 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “A village official attending a wedding becomes entangled in an escalating family dispute over power and old resentments, testing his leadership as he tries to contain the situation.”

