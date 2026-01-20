Arun Vijay is one of those actors who consistently puts in, but the box office gods have not been particularly kind to him. His latest outing, Retta Thala, wrapped up its theatrical run, making losses at the box office. More unfortunately, the film surrendered just before the finish line, else it could have been a success for the actor after a long wait!

Fourth Consecutive Loss For Arun Vijay!

Arun Vijay’s filmography has maintained a strange pattern of making losses at the box office. He has delivered four consecutive losses since 2022. The streak might be a concern as his films are consistently failing to reach the success mark.

Arun Vijay’s Last Success

Arun Vijay’s last success at the box office was Yaanai. Mounted on a budget of 15 crore, the film earned a total of 16.9 crore in its lifetime! Since then, the actor has been struggling to deliver success at the box office, and failed to claim success with Retta Thala as well!

Check out the box office collection of Arun Vijay‘s film after Yaanai (India Net Collection).

Sinam (2022): 1.34 crore Mission: Chapter 1 (2024): 5.35 crore Vanangaan (2025): 8.5 crore Retta Thala (2025): 3.17 crore

How Much Loss Did Retta Thala Make?

Usually, when a film is made on a controlled budget of 4 crore, the path to success seems relatively easy. However, Retta Thala struggled to find its footing and ended its theatrical run at a total of 3.17 crore in India! The film suffered a loss of almost 83 lakh! The film recovered only 79.2% of its minimal budget!

Retta Thala Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after it ended its theatrical run.

Week 1: 3.02 crore

Week 2: 15 lakh

India Net Collection: 3.17 crore

India Gross Collection: 3.74 crore

Budget: 4 crore

Budget Recovery: 79.2%

Loss: 20.75%

Verdict: Losing

