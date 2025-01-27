Director Magizh Thirumeni is currently promoting his upcoming film Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar. The film, which was originally set to release in January, has now been postponed to February 6, 2025. As part of the promotion, the director gave an interview to The Hindu, where he discussed his previous project, Thadam.

Magizh Thirumeni revealed that he initially discussed Thadam with another actor who liked the script, but the talks eventually fell through. He shared that ‘Arun Vijay is like a brother to me.’ Arun Vijay kept in touch with him and expressed a strong desire to work on an action film. However, since Thadam had only one action sequence, it couldn’t be classified as a typical action movie.

Despite this, Arun Vijay became excited after hearing the story and even reached out to a producer about the project. Later, Magizh Thirumeni received a call from a big star who suggested he meet with Lyca Productions. The star had already pitched the film to Lyca and encouraged Magizh to move forward with the project.

However, Magizh Thirumeni had already promised Arun Vijay that he would do the project with him. He emphasized that if Lyca Productions had made the film with the big star, he could have asked for a higher payment.

Inspite of this, Magizh stayed true to his word, turned down the big star, and chose to work with Arun Vijay instead. Isn’t that noble? A true man of his words indeed!

