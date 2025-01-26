Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD knocked it out of the park at the box office. After achieving massive milestones worldwide, a sequel is now in the works. Nag Ashwin has now shared new details about the much-anticipated film, including Deepika Padukone’s involvement. Scroll below for the latest update!

Shoot to kickstart sooner than we thought?

In an uncredited interview, director Nag Ashwin confirmed that the Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 script has been completed. The makers are now reportedly waiting for the bulk dates of the cast members – Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan to begin shooting for the epic sci-fi action drama.

Prabhas is currently busy on his upcoming collaboration with Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauji. He is also working on The Raja Saab. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Salaar 2 in the pipeline.

Earlier reports suggested Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 shoot will begin in February 2025. It is now to be seen when the team goes on the floor.

Set for a 2026 release?

Producer Ashwini Dutt had previously revealed that the shoot for some parts of the sequel took place simultaneously with Part 1. As per Nag Ashwin, the makers are now eyeing a release towards the end of 2026. The rest will depend on the filming schedules.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Released on June 27, 2024, Kalki 2898 AD featured an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan and Jagapathi Babu, among others.

It is the eighth highest-grossing Indian film with box office collections of 1054.67 crores gross.

Part 1 was made on a staggering budget of 800 crores. The producer claims the sequel will be made on a much higher budget.

