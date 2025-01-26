Disha Patani is already prepping us for the summer, as she was recently spotted in a sultry slip dress. Her effortless style has left us breathless, and we had to decode that look of the Kalki 2898 AD actress. The actress posted her look on her social media, but it did not fully show her attire and everything. Not to worry, the paparazzi got it covered and are going viral. Scroll below for more.

Disha’s style has always made a statement in the media. She has over 61.4 million followers on Instagram, who take fashion inspo from the Bollywood diva. A few days back, she shared glimpses from a show flaunting her killer moves and captivating look.

Disha Patani has millions of fans devoted to her, and they have created multiple fan pages to post updates about the actress. Her recent look thus went viral on social media platform X. She sported a champagne-colored slip dress with noodle straps. The dress featured a lace border on the chest and a plunging neckline. The Kalki 2898 AD actress wore a black bikini top underneath the slip dress, and the straps were visible, giving it a very sultry look.

Her dress was mid-length, going below the knee, and she styled her look accordingly, keeping it minimalistic. The actress sported a dainty necklace chain with a small locket to accessorize her look. Disha also wore a cocktail ring in one hand and a few bangles in another. For footwear, she wore a matching sandal to complete the look.

For makeup, Disha Patani sported sheer foundation and nude blush with a subtle hint of highlighter. Her eyebrows were well-groomed, and the star of the show was her bold red lips accompanied by her loose waves. The actress looked like a sheer dream in the pictures and videos that went viral on social media platform X. Finally, she carried a beige purse to carry her accessories.

Check out the pictures here:

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD and Kanguva. Both the films were released in 2024, and she has Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline.

For more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

