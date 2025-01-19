Disha Patani always posts the best looks on her social media feed. Recently, she uploaded a whole bunch of video clips flaunting her flawless figure and killer moves. The actress is the undisputable queen of mirror selfies, and she has proved it again with her sensuous picture in blinding attire. Scroll below for the deets.

The actress has been in the Hindi film industry for almost a decade now. She started her journey with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016, and Disha was paired with Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha won people’s hearts with her girl-next-door image. Over the years, she has been working hard but has yet to get her breakthrough in the movies. However, when it comes to fashion, she is unbeatable, and her dedication to fitness is also very inspiring.

Disha Patani shares moments from her daily life, including programs and photoshoots. She recently posted a carousel of videos showcasing her amazing dancing skills at an event. In addition to her spectacular dance steps, the actress grabbed our attention with her sizzling mirror-work outfit.

The blingy ensemble featured a bikini top flaunting her voluptuous assets through the plunging neckline. The skimpy top was paired with a matching asymmetrical mini skirt. The actress confidently flaunted her perfectly toned abs as she posed in front of the mirrors. Her dewy makeup complimented the look, not drawing any attention from the dramatic ensemble. For the unversed, this outfit was for her performance.

The Kanguva star wore a skin-like foundation that looked super smooth and dewy. Disha Patani added a nude blush and soft glam eye makeup for the look. She finished it off with a nude tint on the lips. For accessories, the actress sported silver hoop earrings matching her silver outfit and a few bracelets on one hand. She maintained her signature hairstyle, which was kept open and messy, sporting her natural waves.

Check out the look here, along with snippets of her performance:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in the Tamil movie Kanguva alongside Suriya and Bobby Deol.

