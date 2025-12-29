The curtains are closing on 2025, but for Arun Vijay, the year-end celebration might be cut short. While the industry was hoping for a good finish, his latest release, Retta Thala, is struggling to find its footing at the Kollywood box office. The numbers for the first weekend of the film are not bright!

Budget & Recovery

The film has reportedly been mounted on a budget of 4 crore only, but it has managed to recover only 48.7% of its budget at the box office with a total collection of 1.95 crore in 4 days. Getting tough competition from Sirai, the film is not expected to sail well!

Retta Thala Box Office Day 4

On the fourth day, Sunday, December 28, Retta Thala earned 44 lakh at the box office, a jump from the previous day, which brought 40 lakh at the box office. The film will struggle to reach the 4 crore mark by the end of the week!

Check out the day-wise box office collection of the film.

Day 1: 70 lakh

Day 2: 40 lakh

Day 3: 40 lakh

Day 4: 44 lakh

Total: 1.94 crore

Is Retta Thala A Flop?

With a 4 crore budget, the film is almost 2 crore away from the success mark at the box office. Looking at the current pace, it is very difficult to predict if the film will recover its entire budget, making it a success!

Helmed by Krish Thirukumaran, the film is a Tamil-language action thriller in which a case of mistaken identity leads to violent consequences. It stars Arun Vijay in a double role.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

