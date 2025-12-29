Vikram Prabhu is ending the year on a high note as the Kollywood box office has found an unlikely hero in the action-thriller Sirai. The film turns out to be the last success of 2025 for Tamil Cinema. While many big-budget spectacles struggled to find footing this year, Vikram Prabhu’s latest outing is proving that budget is the biggest key to success apart from good content!

Budget & Recovery

Vikram Prabhu‘s film has reportedly been mounted on a budget of 3 crore only, and it has delivered a profit of 68.3% at the box office with a total collection of 5.05 crore in only 4 days. With the New Year Holiday following next, the film is expected to stay steady!

Sirai Box Office Day 4

On the fourth day, Sunday, December 28, Sirai earned 1.80 crore at the box office, a good jump from the previous day, which brought 1.3 crore at the box office. Hopefully, the film might hit a 7 – 8 crore total in its first week!

Check out the day-wise box office collection of the film.

Day 1: 1.05 crore

Day 2: 90 lakh

Day 3: 1.3 crore

Day 4: 1.8 crore

Total: 5.05 crore

With no major competition in its immediate path for the next few days, it is expected to maintain its momentum throughout the week. If the film continues this steady run, it is looking at a very healthy lifetime total.

Is Sirai A Box Office Hit?

With a 3 crore budget, the film is almost 1 crore away from the hit mark at the box office. Currently, it is in the profit-making zone. However, looking at the pace, it might turn into a hit soon!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

