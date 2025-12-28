Aren’t we all lucky to witness Bollywood setting new benchmarks at the box office? Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan led Dhurandhar is a force to be reckoned with. It is heading for a bumper Sunday with impressive ticket sales in advance bookings. Scroll below for the day 24 trends.

Heading for the biggest day in the fourth weekend!

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar has registered an advance booking worth 9.50 crore gross for day 23. The word-of-mouth is sold, and the lack of competition is also helping boost footfalls. Around 3.39 lakh tickets have been sold across the nation for the fourth Saturday.

At the national cinema chains, Aditya Dhar’s directorial has sold 1.69 lakh+ tickets. This includes approximately 85K ticket sales at PVR Cinemas, 59K at INOX, and the remaining 25K at the Cinepolis. It is unprecedented for any film to clock such admissions during its fourth week. We have previously witnessed the craze with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 in the Hindi belt. Ranveer Singh starrer is successfully following its lead.

Dhurandhar set to beat Pushpa 2 in another arena

As one would expect, the spy action thriller is on track to score the highest day 24 collections in Hindi cinema. Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2 currently holds the record with earnings of 10.25 crores. Dhurandhar is already close to that mark, through advance bookings alone. New milestones will be set, history will be rewritten, yet again!

At the current pace, Ranveer Singh starrer will comfortably land around the 25-27 crore range on the fourth Sunday. That is an excellent hold, compared to 35.70 crores garnered on the third Friday.

Check out the performance during the last three Sundays:

First Sunday: 44.80 crores

Second Sunday: 58.20 crores

Third Sunday: 35.70 crores

