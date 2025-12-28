Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar is a massive box office success. It is witnessing a never-before-seen run. And the record-breaking spree continues as it has become the first Bollywood film ever to enter the 700 crore club. Scroll below for the day 23 collection!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 23

According to the official figures, Dhurandhar added 20.90 crores to the kitty on day 23. It witnessed a further growth of 25% compared to 16.70 crores amassed on the fourth Friday. The momentum is fantastic, as it registered the highest day 23 collections in the history of Hindi cinema, surpassing Chhaava (13.70 crores).

The overall net collections at the Indian box office stand at 706.40 crores net. Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer is made on a budget of 225 crores. In 23 days, the makers have made profits of a whopping 214%. Its is the 6th most profitable film of 2025 and is eyeing to beat Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (243.2%).

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 218 crores

Week 2: 261.50 crores

Week 3: 189.30 crores

Day 22: 16.70 crores

Day 23: 20.90 crores

Total: 706.40 crores

Creates history for Bollywood!

No film in the history of Bollywood has entered the 700 crore club at the Indian box office. Ranveer Singh has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan and the other big stars of Bollywood to unleash madness.

The spy action thriller refuses to slow down. There’s no big competition, as even Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is witnessing a lukewarm response. Dhurandhar could enjoy an uninterrupted run until the arrival of Border 2 on Republic Day 2026. However, only time will tell if it surpasses Pushpa 2 (836.09 crores) and becomes the highest-grossing film in Hindi cinema.

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary Day 23

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 706.40 crores

India gross: 833.55 crores

ROI: 214%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

