Ranveer Singh led Dhurandhar has entered its fourth week at the Indian box office. The spy action thriller is expected to continue its record-breaking run and score the highest weekend collections, yet again. It has lost the race against Jawan in morning occupancy on the fourth Saturday. But will Aditya Dhar’s film still score the highest collections today? Scroll below for box office updates!

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 23 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar registered a morning occupancy of 20.54% on day 23. It is the leading choice of the audience, surpassing Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Avatar: Fire And Ash. Akshaye Khanna co-starrer also surpassed Pushpa 2 to score the 2nd highest occupancy during the morning shows on the fourth Saturday.

Ranveer Singh led spy action thriller stayed behind Jawan, which continues to hold the #1 spot with morning occupancy of 26.60%.

Check out the highest morning occupancy in Bollywood on the fourth Saturday:

Jawan: 26.60% (day 24) Dhurandhar: 20.54% (day 23) Pushpa 2: 10.24% (day 24) Chhaava: 12.89% (day 23) Stree 2: 12.01% (day 24)

Will Dhurandhar beat Chhaava on the fourth Saturday?

In the history of Hindi cinema, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava clocked the highest collection on the fourth Saturday, adding 16.75 crores to its kitty. Dhurandhar is enjoying excellent trends, and the admissions will improve during the evening and night shows. It could easily cross the 20 crore mark, achieving new milestones for Bollywood.

Check out the highest fourth Saturday collections in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 16.75 crores Pushpa 2: 10.25 crores Stree 2: 8.77 crores Jawan: 8.46 crores Uri: The Surgical Strike: 6.35 crores

More about Dhurandhar

The spy action thriller is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, with Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik, among others. It was released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2025.

