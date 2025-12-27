The last big release of 2025 for Tollywood, Akhanda 2, has turned out to be a major disappointment at the Indian box office. The film had massive potential, but the makers ruined it through poor promotional assets, marketing, and, of course, content. On a personal level, the film has become one of the biggest grossers for Nandamuri Balakrishna; however, the overall collection is nowhere close to the money spent on making it. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Akhanda 2 earn at the Indian box office in 15 days?

Yesterday, on day 15, the Tollywood fantasy action drama entered its third week. Due to multiple releases, Balayya’s film suffered a significant dent in the show count in the Telugu market, and it was reflected in poor numbers. As per Sacnilk, the film earned around 52 lakh on the third Friday, a drop of 64.13% from day 14’s 1.45 crores. Overall, it stands at an estimated 89.57 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 105.69 crore gross.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 76.75 crores

Week 2 – 12.3 crores

Day 15 – 52 lakh

Total – 89.57 crores

Yet to recover half of its budget

Akhanda 2 was reportedly made on a budget of 200 crores. Against such a high budget, the film must earn 200 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone and avoid the failure tag. So far, it has managed to earn only 89.57 crore net, thus recovering only 44.78% of the budget.

The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer is still facing a massive deficit of 110.43 crores, which equals 55.21%. Since the 100 crore mark now seems out of reach, the film is heading towards a flop verdict at the Indian box office, according to Koimoi’s parameters.

Soon to be Balayya’s 2nd highest-grosser in India

Despite a disappointing run, Akhanda 2 is already Balayya’s third-highest-grossing film domestically. Soon, it will claim the second spot by overtaking Daaku Maharaaj (91.23 crores).

Take a look at the top 5 grossers of Balayya in India (net):

Veera Simha Reddy – 97.64 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 91.23 crores Akhanda 2 – 89.57 crores (15 days) Akhanda – 89 crores Bhagavanth Kesari – 84.78 crores

