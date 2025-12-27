What an unreal life Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is witnessing at the Indian box office. It has surpassed Jawan and every single Bollywood film in only three weeks. Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s spy action thriller is now competing against Pushpa 2 to become the highest-grossing film of all time in Hindi cinema. Scroll below for a 22-day comparison!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 22

According to the official figures, Dhurandhar earned 16.70 crores on its fourth Friday. It is a rare scenario that the film has dropped below the twenty crore mark. However, it has entered its 4th week, and considering that factor, the hold is phenomenal. The spy action thriller has also clocked the highest day 22 in Hindi cinema. It has moved way past Pushpa 2, which earned 8 crores.

The overall collection at the Indian box office concludes at 685.50 crores after 22 days. It is worth noting that Jio Studios and B62 Studios have released the film in only the Hindi language, but despite the trends all across the nation being unreal! Including taxes, the gross total has landed at 808.89 crores.

Will Dhurandhar beat Pushpa 2?

It is to be noted that Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 released on Thursday, December 5, 2025. This means, its 3-week run included a collection of 22 days. The Telugu action drama had amassed a whopping 740.25 crores.

Today, Ranveer Singh’s film will enter the 700 crore club. The tables could very well turn now as Pushpa 2 had fallen to the 8 crore mark on the fourth Friday. However, Dhurandhar is still going strong with 15 crore+ earnings.

Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster only needs around 8% jump to topple Pushpa 2. It will be exciting to see if the fourth weekend turns the tables.

Dhurandhar vs Pushpa 2 Weekly Breakdown

Week 1: 218 crores vs 433.50 crores (8 days)

vs Week 2: 261.50 crores vs 199 crores

vs Week 3: 189.30 crores vs 107.75 crores

vs Day 22: 15 crores

Total: 685.50 crores vs 740.25 crores

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary Day 22

India net: 685.50 crores

India gross: 808.89 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar North America Box Office: Crushes Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal & Becomes 3rd Highest Bollywood Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News