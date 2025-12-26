Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has registered a healthy start at the Indian box office. There was intense competition from Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire And Ash. But despite all odds, Sameer Vidwans’ directorial made a mark among the top romantic comedy openers of 2025. Scroll below for the day 1 collection!

How much did Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Dharma Productions’ film made a healthy start at the ticket windows, with the 5th highest morning occupancy of 2025 in Bollywood. The footfalls improved during the afternoon and evening shows. Despite limited screens, the Christmas holiday helped the romantic comedy make a respectable opening.

According to official figures, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri earned 8.46 crore net on its first day, which equals 9.98 crore gross. It recorded the fourth-highest opening for Kartik Aaryan in the post-COVID era, surpassing Shehzada (6.50 crores).

Check out Kartik Aaryan’s highest openers at the post-COVID box office:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024): 36.60 crores Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022): 14.11 crores Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023): 9.25 crores Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (2025): 8.46 crores Shehzada (2023): 6.5 crores

Among the top 3 rom-com openers of the year!

The Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer has managed to find its place among the top 3 Bollywood rom-com openers of 2025. It joined the list alongside Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (10.11 crores) and De De Pyaar De 2 (9.45 crores). With favorable word of mouth and reviews, the film is expected to grow over the 4-day extended opening weekend and post a strong number on the board.

More about the film

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri released in theaters on December 25. It is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who delivered a box office success with Kartik Aaryan in the form of Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film is backed by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 21: Axes Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan To Become Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film In History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News