Dileep is trying to strike a chord at the box office with his latest release, Bha Bha Ba, and the numbers are finally doing the talking! Janapriya Nayakan’s latest outing, which has crossed the 35 crore mark globally in just one week, might signal a strong comeback for the actor.

Dileep’s Last Two Releases VS Latest Release

The most significant milestone for Dileep’s latest release is that it has surpassed the cumulative total of his last two releases at the box office. Pavi Caretaker, which was at the losing end, and Prince and Family, which was a success, have cumulatively earned less than his latest release!

Bha Bha Ba Worldwide Box Office

Bha Bha Ba in 7 days has earned a total of 36.65 crore at the box office. While Pavi Caretaker earned a gross collection of 8.37 crore in its lifetime, Prince And Family earned a gross collection of 26.75 crore in its lifetime. Collectively, the two films earned 35.12 crore.

Rated 4.3 on IMDb, Bha Bha Ba is directed by Dhananjay Shankar. The official synopsis of the film says, “Three interconnected lives unfold, with one being a successful conman who continuously deceives others without facing consequences.” Apart from Dileep, the film stars Vineeth Sreenivasan, Baiju Santhosh, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Sandy. Mohanlal and SJ Suryah appear in cameo roles.

Bha Bha Ba Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 7 days.

India Net Collection: 19.8 crore

India Gross Collection: 23.36 crore

Budget: 30 crore

Budget Recovery: 66%

Overseas Gross Collection: 16.85 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 36.65 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Kalamkaval Worldwide Box Office: Mammootty Is Only 1 Crore Away To Rewrite Mollywood’s Record Book Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News