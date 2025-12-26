Mammootty’s Kalamkaval is all set to rewrite the record book for Mollywood at the box office. The action thriller is performing at par with its Indian collection and its overseas collection. The film has earned a net collection of 36.39 crore in India and a gross collection of 38.25 crore overseas!

Mammootty To Finish 4th Best!

Mammootty‘s action thriller is currently the fifth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 globally! It is only 1 crore away from surpassing Dies Irae and claiming the fourth spot at the box office. Pranav Mohanlal’s film earned a gross collection of 82.19 crore worldwide.

Kalamkaval Worldwide Box Office

Kalamkaval, in 20 days, stands at a gross worldwide box office collection of 81.19 crore. It has surpassed Alappuzha Gymkhana’s lifetime earnings of 72.21 crore. As the film entered its last leg at the box office, it will finish as the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 globally!

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra: 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan: 268.23 crore Thudarum: 237.76 crore Dies Irae: 82.19 crore Kalamkaval: 81.19 crore (20 days)

Mammootty’s 120+ Crore!

Mammootty has delivered a 120+ crore cumulative total worldwide with three films. While Kalamkaval has crossed the 80 crore mark, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse earned 19.96 crore, and Bazooka earned 27.34 crore worldwide.

Kalamkaval Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 20 days.

India Net Collection: 36.39 crore

India Gross Collection: 42.94 crore

Budget: 29 crore

Profit: 7.39 crore

ROI%: 25.4%

Overseas Gross Collection: 38.25 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 81.19 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Week 3 BMS Sales: Ranveer Singh Destroys Every Single Indian Film, Pushes Rajinikanth’s Jailer Out Of The Top 10!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News