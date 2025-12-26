If you thought that the Dhurandhar storm would eventually settle down after a week or so, then think twice before you reach a conclusion because Ranveer Singh is in rampage mode at the ticket window, axing every existing record in his sight. Week 3 performance of the film on the ticket booking app BookMyShow has reached a level of insanity!

Ranveer Singh Hits 3 Million Milestone!

Ranveer Singh’s big-budget spy thriller has hit a total of 3 million ticket sales in its third week on BMS. It has surpassed every single Indian film aiming for the top spot and dethroned Pushpa 2, which was sitting at the top spot with 2.16 million ticket sales in its third week!

Dhurandhar Pushes Jailer Out Of The Top 10

The sheer volume of these sales has caused a major reshuffle in the all-time scorecard. With Dhurandhar crashing into the top 10 with such force, it has officially pushed Rajinikanth’s mega-blockbuster Jailer out of the top 10 list. When you are outperforming Thalaiva in your third week, you know you’ve attained a milestone! Rajinikanth’s action biggie registered a ticket sale of 793K in its third week.

Interestingly, this year, three Bollywood films have made a mark in the list of the top 10 ticket sales of Indian films in their week on BMS. Apart from Dhurandhar, Mahavatar Narsimha, and Chhaava have also secured a spot in the list.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Indian films in their third week on BMS.

Dhurandhar: 3M Pushpa 2: 2.16M Mahavatar Narsimha: 1.84M Kantara Chapter 1: 1.74M Chhaava: 1.43M Kalki 2898 AD: 1.21M Stree 2: 1.18M Gadar 2 | Jawan: 1.10M Animal: 806K Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 795K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

