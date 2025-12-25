Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has taken a big jump at the ticket window on Christmas and is assuring that the numbers will be huge, calling for a grand celebration for the film. The Spy Thriller is selling tickets like hot cakes on the National Holiday, and this madness will intensify with the evening and the late-night shows!

In the last 1 hour, from 3 PM to 4 PM, the spy thriller has registered 22.3K ticket sales on BMS. Interestingly, this is much higher than yesterday’s ticket sale of 18.2K on the ticket booking app for the same time frame!

Dhurandhar Day 21 BMS Sales

On the 21st day, Thursday, December 25, Christmas celebrations are already underway as Dhurandhar hits a ticket sale of 19.4K tickets every single hour from 7 AM till 3 PM. This means that the film is selling almost 326 tickets every single minute.

Overall, Ranveer Singh‘s film has registered a total ticket sale of 155K from 7 AM to 3 PM, as compared to the previous day’s 107K ticket sale. The numbers will shoot up by the end of the day, bringing one of the best 3rd Thursday ticket sales for an Indian film on BMS.

On the third Wednesday, the film registered the maximum ticket sale for an Indian film on BMS on the third Wednesday. Dhurandhar, with a ticket sale of 339K, surpassed Pushpa 2’s ticket sale of 274K.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales for an Indian film on the third Wednesday on BMS.

Dhurandhar: 339K Pushpa 2 : 274K Kantara Chapter 1: 209K Gadar 2: 146K Kalki 289 8AD: 128K Jawan | Chhaava | Mahavatar Narsimha: 112K Stree 2: 77K Jailer: 67K Aavesham: 65K Animal: 63K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

