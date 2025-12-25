Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in key roles, will be concluding its third week today, and it’s going to happen on a rocking note. Today, on day 21, it faces a new Bollywood release in the form of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, but the magnum opus still shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, it is going to have a blast on the Christmas holiday, as through advance booking alone, the film has sold over 3 lakh tickets at the Indian box office.

Dhurandhar crosses the 10 crore mark in day 21 advance booking

Before the first show commenced today, the spy action thriller had sold a whopping 3.35 lakh tickets for day 21. Yes, you read that right! It may sound a bit unreal, but it’s true, as the extraordinary word of mouth is keeping the momentum intact for the film. In terms of collection, it has grossed a crazy 10.05 crores at the Indian box office through the advance booking of the third Thursday (day 21). With 10.05 crores, it has surpassed the opening-day pre-sales of Saiyaara (9.4 crore gross), Housefull 5 (8.02 crore gross), and other 2025 releases.

Out of 3.35 lakh tickets sold, Dhurandhar has witnessed a sale of 1.76 lakh tickets in national cinema chains. It includes a sale of 87.4K tickets across PVR properties. Inox witnessed a sale of 61.2K tickets. Cinepolis saw a sale of 27K tickets in advance for the third Thursday.

Day 21 prediction: Targets a mind-blowing score at the Indian box office!

Despite the release of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Dhurandhar has managed to retain a massive show count across the country. Being the first choice of moviegoers, the film has maintained 10,120 shows on its third Thursday. Due to the new release, it has lost around 2,000 shows from day 20. Still, it won’t cause any impact on the film.

Due to historic pre-sales and an expected large turnout of audiences through spot bookings on the Christmas holiday, the Ranveer Singh starrer aims to reach the 25 crore net mark at the Indian box office on day 21, which would be nothing short of a dream.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Tops Tere Ishk Mein & 2 Other Biggies In National Cinema Chains With 75K+ Tickets Sold

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News