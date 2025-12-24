Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, is just a few hours away from hitting big screens. Yes, it is arriving in theaters tomorrow (December 25), on the auspicious occasion of Christmas. Based on the promos and songs, the film appears to be a perfect cinematic treat for the festive season. According to the latest advance booking numbers at the Indian box office, it’s clear that the audience is eager to catch it on the big screen. Gaining momentum in the final hours of pre-sales, it has surpassed Tere Ishk Mein and other biggies in day 1 pre-sales at national cinema chains.

The upcoming Bollywood romantic comedy entertainer promises to be a fun-filled ride and is a perfect outing for the festive season. Through promotional assets, the film managed to build decent buzz on the ground level, hinting at a good start at the Indian box office. As expected, the rom-com is enjoying traction at national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis) in opening-day pre-sales.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri surges in day 1 ticket sales at national cinema chains

It has been learned that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has touched the mark of 80K tickets at national cinema chains across the country for day 1. It’s a good number, and it’s evident that the film has gained momentum in the final hours of advance booking. With this number, the film has surpassed some big Bollywood romantic entertainers of the post-COVID era.

Overtakes Tere Ishk Mein and two more Bollywood biggies!

Recently released, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein had sold 76K tickets for day 1 at national cinema chains. With 80K tickets already booked, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has comfortably surpassed it. It also crossed Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (75K tickets). At the time of writing this report, it has already crossed Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (80K tickets).

With some more hours to go, the Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer will see a further surge in day 1 ticket sales at national cinema chains, thus setting the stage to take off. With tomorrow being a Christmas holiday, the film is likely to enjoy a good turnout of audiences through over-the-counter ticket sales, thus helping to score a solid day 1 at the Indian box office.

