Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta

Director:Sameer Sanjay Vidwans

What’s Good: Lovely locations in the first half, food for thought in the second

What’s Bad: Narratively loose and lengthy first half

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 126 Minutes

It’s all about loving your parents—again. And a generation that loves Saiyaara can take to this one.

This Karan Johar brand of romantic romp with a social message has Rey (Kartik Aaryan) and Roomi (Ananya Panday) as the lovebirds. Ray is a US-based wedding planner, and Roomi is an Agra-rooted budding writer. They meet on the way to Croatia on vacation. By the way, Rey’s single, but the happy-go-lucky mom, Pinky (Neena Gupta), is anything but traditional and orthodox and wants him to marry a foreign girl, as they are not melodramatic at their bidaai!

In Croatia, Rey, who has irritated Roomi no end from Delhi airport all the way to their tour, is allotted a shared cabin, and soon, the inevitable happens. Rey, as Hindi filmy as can be, describes the seven stages of his love for Roomi. But will it be that simple? No way!

You see, Roomi’s sister, Jia (Chandni Bhabhda), is set to marry her Canada-based boyfriend, Sukhi (Mohit Nehra), and will migrate. And Roomi and Jia have an aging ex-Vir Chakra-winning father, Col. Amar Wardhan Singh (Jackie Shroff), who, at 63, has yet to overcome his sleepwalking habit. Plus, the man loves his mansion, feels close to his late wife there (watch the film to know why!), and rightly feels that there is no place like India.

Roomi cannot leave him and move to the US even if she loves Rey (and she does!). But Pinky is made of sterner stuff and cajoles her son to take risks, but somehow persuades the retired army officer to have a happy end to their love story. What happens next?

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Movie Review: Script Analysis

Karan Shrikant Sharma’s script in the first and second halves looks completely different. The first half is full of Gen Z-appealing romantic romps that are quite uninhibited, and all this happens in spectacularly shot and picturesque Croatia. However, overall, it is a loose narrative that gives a false impression that the film is quite vacuous, much like a few rom-coms we have watched in the post-2010 era. It is at an interval point, when the heroine makes a very unconventional and bold remark, that we get a hint that the film has something to say.

The second half is part fun, part drama, and is a mix of DDLJ-style dramedy and other tropes, like the wrong man almost getting the girl, sundry quirky characters, and lots of Karan Johar-style vintage songs coming in, either as originals or re-creations. In the end, all said, it is quite novel and gives a fresh, if (in this specific case) fanciful conclusion.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Movie Review: Star Performance

Mind you, there is no great performance, but then the characterizations, thematic needs, and director do not give anyone that kind of scope. Kartik Aaryan is apt as the cocky, rather overconfident yet charming Rey, and Ananya Panday is also winsome if not extraordinary. Jackie Shroff gives a different twist to the army man from what he did in Tanvi—The Great. Neena Gupta rocks as Pinky, and Sapna Sand steals many a scene as the lusty Renu aunty. The rest are okay.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Movie Review: Direction, Music

Sameer Vidwans is known for his light capers in Marathi and also directed the average Satyaprem Ki Katha in Hindi. This time, he goes the Karan Johar way in terms of scale, budget, and content: the family angle is kept intact, some emotional pitches are modestly high in voltage, and yet we have sequences that are variations on the masala style of Dharma films, such as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii and even K3G. Additionally, there is an imaginative use of old Hindi songs, a Dharma staple for the last decade and beyond.

A tighter hold on the first half and avoiding all the extremely noisy and noisome original songs (Vishal-Sheykhar) would have worked wonders. Yes, the old songs remain with us, and the background score (Hitesh Sonik) is needlessly deafening.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Movie Review: The Last Word

On the whole, if you are fans of any of the entities here—Dharma, Kartik, Ananya, the rom-com, the family melodrama—this is your fodder. If not, it’s still a relaxing romp as long as you keep telling yourself in the first hour, ‘Sabra ka phal meetha hota hai (The fruit of patience is sweet)!’

Three stars!

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Trailer

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri released on 25th December, 2025.

