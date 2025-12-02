Kalamkaval Box Office BMS Pre-Sales: Mammootty Needs To Sell 41.8K Tix To Enter The Top 10

Mammootty’s upcoming film Kalamkaval has managed to open big with its ticket sales in advance on BookMyShow. The film has a very easy target at the ticket window to enter the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Malayalam film in 2025. The only target for the film is to surpass Bazooka pre-sales!

Second Best Pre-Sales For Mammootty!

If Mammootty manages to surpass Bazooka’s pre-sale of 65K, it will turn out to be the second biggest pre-sale for a Mammootty film in 2024-25. The top pre-sales by a Mammootty film in 2024-25 is Turbo, which registered a pre-sale of 161K on BMS.

Kalamkaval Box Office Ticket Pre-Sales

With the opening of the advance sales of Kalamkaval, the film has managed to register a ticket pre-sales of 23.13K. With three days remaining for the film to arrive in the theaters, the film needs to register 41.8K ticket sales to enter the top 10.

Mammootty To Match Mohanlal!

If Kalamkaval manages to bring a pre-sales close to 65K on BMS, Mammootty will match Mohanlal with two films in the top 5 Malayalam pre-sales of 2025 on BMS. The top 5 pre-sales of 2025 will then include L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, Alappuzha Gymkhana, Kalamkaval, and Bazooka!

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Malayalam film on BMS in 2024-25.

L2: Empuraan: 1.33 Million Aadujeevitham: The GOAT Life: 309K Malaikottai Vaaliban: 204K Turbo: 161K Thudarum: 132K Aavesham: 104K Marco: 103K Manjummel Boys: 84K Alappuzha Gymkhana: 74K Bazooka: 65K

Helmed by Jithin K Jose, the official synopsis of the film says, “A Kerala Police investigation in Kottayikonam escalates when small clues expose multiple disturbing cases and mysteries, while facing strategic obstacles throughout the probe.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Tere Ishk Mein Box Office BMS Sales: Dhanush’s Rage & Kriti Sanon’s Agony Beats Sikandar’s Peak Hour – Enters Top 10!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News