Mohanlal Box Office Report Card 2025: 66.6% Success Ratio

Mohanlal had a roaring year with three releases entertaining the audience to the core. All three films belonged to three different genres. With L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, and Hridayapoorvam, the actor had a super busy year at the box office. He broke many records with the three films, and one of them was hitting the ball out of the park!

238 Crore Invested On Lalettan

With the three Mollywood releases, a total of 238 crore was invested by producers on the three Lalettan films. The superstar cumulatively earned 268.89 crore with these three films, delivering a profit of only 30 crore, which is almost 12.9% return on investment!

Mohanlal Box Office Report Card 2025

In 2025, Mohanlal delivered two of the highest-grossing Mollywood films – L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. While both films churned out some good box office records, L2: Empuraan could not recover its budget due to its huge investment.

Take a look at the box office summaries of the three Mohanlal films of 2025.

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Summary

Rated 6.7 on IMDb, Hridayapoorvam is streaming on JioHotstar. Helmed by Sathyan Anthikad, the official synopsis of the film says, “Sandeep, a heart-transplant survivor, attends his donor’s daughter Haritha’s engagement, but an unplanned stay draws him closer to the family.”

India Net Collection: 40.12 crore

India Gross Collection: 47.34 crore

Budget: 30 crore

Profit: 10.12 crore

ROI%: 33.73%

Overseas Gross Collection: 29.25 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 76.59 crore

Verdict: Plus

L2: Empuraan Box Office Summary

Helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan is rated 6.2 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “The journey of Stephen Nedumpally, a man leading a double life as Khureshi Ab’raam, an enigmatic leader of a powerful global crime syndicate.” The film streams on JioHotstar.

India Net Collection: 106.77 crore

India Gross Collection: 125.83 crore

Budget: 180 crore

Budget Recovery: 59%

Overseas Gross Collection: 142.25 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 268.23 crore

Verdict: Losing

Thudarum Box Office Summary

Helmed by Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum is rated 8.5 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “In the quiet hill town of Ranni, humble taxi driver Shanmughan treasures one thing above all – his aging Ambassador car. When fate puts him to the test, he must prove just how far he’ll go for what he holds dear.” It is streaming on JioHotstar.

India Net Collection: 122 crore

India Gross Collection: 143.96 crore

Budget: 28 crore

Profit: 93.56 crore

ROI%: 334.14%

Overseas Gross Collection: 93.8 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 237.76 crore

Verdict: Super Duper Hit

Mohanlal’s Success Ratio 2025

With three releases in the year, the actor enjoyed a success ratio of 66.6%. We calculated this success ratio by using the formula of [(Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio]. This is an unbelievable achievement post-COVID.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

