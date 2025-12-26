The highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer Vrusshabha has finally hit the screens on December 25, but the opening reports from the ticket windows are far from the roar, that comes from a Mohanlal film! Despite being marketed as a massive pan-Indian epic, the film met with a shockingly cold reception on its opening day!

6 Tickets Per Minute!

On the opening day, Mohanlal’s reincarnation drama registered a ticket sale of only 6 tickets per minute on BookMyShow. The 24-hour ticket sale of the film on the opening day was around 8.54K only on Thursday, December 25.

Vrusshabha Box Office Day 1 BMS Sales

The opening day BMS sales for Vrusshabha are much less than many biggies. In fact, Mohanlal registered some of the biggest ticket sales with all three of his releases – Thudarum, L2: Empuraan, and Hridayapoorvam. Thudarum registered the biggest opening day BMS sales for a Malayalam film in 2025.

Only 1.9% Of Thudarum’s Opening Sales!

Mohanlal‘s latest theatrical release has registered only 1.9% of the opening sales of his massive hit Thudarum.

Check out the top 10 opening day ticket sales of Malayalam films of 2025 on BMS.

Thudarum: 419K L2: Empuraan: 379K Dies Irae: 238K Kalamkaval: 193K Bha Bha Bha: 180K Sarvam Maya: 161K Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 137K Hridayapoorvam: 114K Alappuzha Gymkhana: 92K Bazooka: 89K

Helmed by Nanda Kishore and rated 10 on IMDb currently, the official synopsis of Vrusshabha says, “A wealthy diamond magnate faces a reckoning when his son’s journey to their ancestral village awakens memories of a violent past that refuse to stay buried.” The period drama stars Samarjeet Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, and Ragini Dwivedi, along with Mohanlal.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

