In the absence of any major Tollywood releases, Akhanda 2 continues to push its tally ahead at the Indian box office. Yesterday, on day 14, the film concluded its second week, and although the collection has been disappointing, it still managed to become Nandamuri Balakrishna’s third-highest-grossing film. And to claim the third spot, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of its predecessor, Akhanda. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Akhanda 2 earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

On the occasion of the Christmas holiday, the Tollywood biggie witnessed a jump, but it wasn’t big enough. It has been learned that the film earned around 1.65 crores on its second Thursday, day 14. Compared to day 13’s 1.1 crores, it witnessed a jump of 50%, which is good, but the overall collection was on the lower side. Speaking about the total collection, the film has earned an estimated 89.25 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 105.31 crore gross.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 76.75 crores

Week 2 – 12.5 crores

Total – 89.25 crores

Becomes Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 3rd highest-grosser domestically!

With 89.95 crores in the kitty, Akhanda 2 has surpassed its predecessor, Akhanda, which earned 89 crore net. By crossing it, the Akhanda sequel has become Nandamuri Balakrishna’s third-highest-grossing film. During the third weekend, the film is set to claim the second spot by overtaking Daaku Maharaaj‘s 91.23 crore net.

Take a look at the top 5 grossers of Balayya in India (net):

Veera Simha Reddy – 97.64 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 91.23 crores Akhanda 2 – 89.25 crores (14 days) Akhanda – 89 crores Bhagavanth Kesari – 84.78 crores

Turns out to be a big failure!

Akhanda 2 was reportedly made on a budget of 200 crores. With such a high budget, it is said to be Balayya’s most expensive project. Unfortunately, it has turned out to be a major disappointment at the Indian box office. It is likely to conclude its run below the 100 crore net mark at the Indian box office.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 22 Advance Booking & Prediction: Enters 4th Week On A Historic Note, 1.94 Lakh Tickets Already Booked

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News