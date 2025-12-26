Kriti Sanon and Dhanush have delivered a success in 2025 with their romantic drama, Tere Ishk Mein. Aanand L Rai’s directorial is facing strong competition from Dhurandhar and other releases. It has completed 4 weeks in theatres but continues to add moolah, although on the lower end. Scroll below for the collection, profits, and other details!

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection

According to estimates, Tere Ishk Mein collected 5 lakhs on the Christmas holiday. The screen count has reduced due to the arrival of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. There’s also competition from Avatar and Dhurandhar. But it is commendable how Kriti Sanon and Dhanush starrrer is still attracting footfalls in Mumbai, Pune and some other markets.

The overall box office collection at the Indian box office has surged to 119.14 crores, including the Hindi and Tamil release. Tere Ishk Mein is the second highest-grossing romantic film of 2025. It is only behind Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s blockbuster Saiyaara (337.69 crores). Including GST, its gross total has landed at 140.58 crores.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 85.66 crores

Week 2: 25.66 crores

Week 3: 6.85 crores

Week 4: 97 lakhs

Total: 119.14 crores

It’s a box office success!

Aanand L Rai‘s romantic drama is made on a reported budget of 85 crores. In 28 days, the producers have made returns of 34.14 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI stands at 40%. It is a box office success, but will miss out on the hit verdict in its lifetime.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Summary (28 days)

Budget: 85 crores

India net: 119.14 crores

India gross: 140.58 crores

ROI: 40%

Overseas gross: 23 crores

Worldwide gross: 163.58 crores

Verdict: Plus

