In a surprising turn of events, there is one thing that Hollywood was not prepared for this weekend, and it was the Indian audience prioritizing Dhurandhar over the much-anticipated Avatar: Fire And Ash. The film is performing way below expectations in India, all thanks to the rampage Ranveer Singh’s film is doing at the box office.

Avatar: Way Of Water Performed Like A Beast!

The opening weekend of the Avatar threequel in India has clocked in a staggering 47% lower number than its predecessor, Avatar: Way Of Water. The sequel earned a total of 128.8 crore in its opening weekend in India.

Avatar: Fire And Ash India Box Office Day 7

On the seventh day, Sunday, December 25, Avatar: Fire And Ash, earned 5.75 crore at the box office. The film was impacted a lot by Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which went ahead to earn 20+ crore on the third Thursday!

Check out the highest-grossing Hollywood films at the box office in India.

Avatar: The Way Of Water: 378.22 crore Avengers: Endgame: 373.22 crore Avengers: Infinity War: 227.43 crore Spider-Man – No Way Home: 218.41 crore The Jungle Book: 188 crore The Lion King: 158.71 crore Mufasa: The Lion King: 132.60 crore Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: 130 crore Oppenheimer: 128.46 crore Deadpool & Wolverine: 128.40 crore

