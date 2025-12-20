Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest release, Akhanda 2, has proven to be a massive disappointment at the Indian box office. Specifically, regarding the Hindi-dubbed version, the team made efforts and carried out decent promotions. Unfortunately, it didn’t reflect in the collections, as the Hindi version turned out to be a washout, with Dhurandhar being one of the major reasons.

The first Akhanda movie enjoyed decent traction for its Hindi version on OTT. Apart from the sequel factor, the film’s religious backdrop was expected to attract decent footfalls in the Hindi market. Additionally, since Balayya’s dubbed movies had garnered a positive response on YouTube and other streaming platforms, the makers hoped to make decent earnings with the Akhanda sequel. In reality, the film has performed poorly in Hindi.

How much did Akhanda 2 (Hindi) earn at the Indian box office?

Other than poor reviews, Akhanda 2 also suffered due to the Dhurandhar wave. Since Dhurandhar is enjoying a historic run, Balayya’s film got sidelined completely. As a result, it managed to earn just 65 lakh net at the Indian box office in 8 days. It equals 76 lakh gross. From here, the film will add 4-5 lakh more to its kitty and conclude its run below 75 lakh net.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 64 lakh

Day 8 – 1 lakh

Total – 65 lakh

Earns 80% less than Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Released in September, OG was also a big failure in the Hindi market. Its Hindi-dubbed version did business of just 3.36 crore net at the Indian box office. If a comparison is made, Akhanda 2 (Hindi) earned 80.65% less than OG (Hindi). Daaku Maharaaj, released earlier this year, was Balayya’s first film to have its theatrical release in a Hindi-dubbed version. It was a disaster with a dismal 40 lakh net collection.

As we can see, Nandamuri Balakrishna has failed to make any mark in the Hindi market. Let’s see if he manages to penetrate the market with his future releases by delivering content that appeals to a broader audience.

