James Cameron’s iconic Avatar franchise has consistently set benchmarks like no other, and despite Dhurandhar knocking everyone out of the theaters, Avatar: Fire and Ash witnessed a surge in its ticket sales on the second day of its release in the theaters in India.

India has always embraced the Avatar universe with open arms, and the third instalment is picking up pace at the box office and the ticket window alike after decent early responses and strong BookMyShow traction.

Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Day 2 BMS Sales

On the second day, Saturday, December 20, Avatar: Fire And Ash has managed to register a ticket sale of 167K from 7 AM to 4 PM on BMS. This is a 17% jump from the previous day, which registered a ticket sale of 142K during the same time frame.

All Set To Hit 1 Million BMS Sales!

The threequel is all set to hit a total of 1 million ticket sales on BMS in India, in only 48 hours, including the pre-sales of 473.98K. On the opening day, the film registered a ticket sale of 366.27K on BMS, bringing a total ticket sale of 840.2K. With Saturday’s ticket sales on BMS, the film is all set to hit 1 million ticket sales.

Check out the pre-sales + Day 1 ticket sales of Hollywood films in India on BookMyShow.

Deadpool And Wolverine: 842K Avatar: Fire And Ash: 840K The Conjuring: 814K Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning: 487K Godzilla x Kong: 430K Jurassic World Rebirth: 363K Mufasa: The Lion King: 339K Superman: 234K Fantastic Four: 222K F1: 200K

Avatar: Fire and Ash from 20th Century Studios was released in India on December 19 in 6 languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: The Raja Saab Box Office Pre-Sales (USA): With 20 Days Left, Prabhas Needs To Earn $224K In Advance To Hit The 1st Pre-Opening Record!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News