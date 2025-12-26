Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has surpassed every possible record at the box office! The spy action thriller recorded the highest week 3 in the history of Hindi cinema. That’s not it; Aditya Dhar’s directorial has beaten Jawan to emerge as the #1 Bollywood film ever! Scroll below for the exciting day 21 report.

Axes Pushpa 2 (Hindi) in Week 3

Askhaye Khanna co-starrer maintained a terrific hold at the box office. Dhurandhar accumulated 189.30 crores, scoring the highest Week 3 collections in Hindi cinema. It has surpassed Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which previously held the record with earnings of 107.75 crores.

Inches closer to the 650 crore milestone in India!

According to the official update, Ranveer Singh’s film collected 28.60 crores on day 21. It enjoyed a 37% jump, courtesy of the Christmas holiday. There is fresh competition from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. But has that affected the spy action thriller? Certainly not. It remains the leading choice among the cine-goers.

The overall box office collection in India has surged to 668.80 crores net. Made against a budget of 225 crores, it is all set to cross 200% in profits today and emerge as a super-duper hit. Exciting times ahead!

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.50 crores

Week 3 – 189.30 crores

Total – 668.80 crores

Becomes highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time!

Dhurandhar has truly unleashed madness at the box office. In only three weeks, it has surpassed every single Bollywood film to create history. In the last 24 hours, it left behind Jawan (640.42 crores) and became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.

In Hindi cinema, Ranveer Singh starrer is yet to axe the domestic lifetime of Pushpa 2 (836.09 crores):

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films in India (net earnings):

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) – 836.09 crores Dhurandhar – 668.80 crores Jawan – 640.42 crores Stree 2 – 627.5 crores Chhaava – 615.39 crores Animal – 554 crores Pathaan – 543.22 crores Gadar 2- 525.5 crores Baahubali 2 – 511 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 434.62 crores

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary Day 21

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 668.80 crores

India gross: 789.18 crores

ROI: 197%

Verdict: Super-hit

