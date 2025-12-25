Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday brought Christmas cheer with their romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Sameer Sanjay Vidwans’s directorial faced intense competition from Dhurandhar but managed to score the 3rd biggest opening for the lead actor in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the box office day 1 early trends!

A favorable start, against all odds!

As per early trends, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri made an opening of around 8-9.50 crore net at the Indian box office. The Dharma Productions’ film was allotted limited screens due to the domination of Dhurandhar. But despite that, it made the most of the Christmas holiday and brought in notable footfalls to the ticket windows.

Big win for Ananya Panday!

Ananya Panday won hearts with her portrayal in Kesari Chapter 2. Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan co-starrer had made an opening of 7.84 crores at the Indian box office. The romantic comedy has surpassed that mark and entered her top 5 highest openers of all time.

Kartik Aaryan’s 3rd biggest opener in the post-COVID era!

The opening day collections had been much better had there been no competition from Dhurandhar. Despite all the odds, Kartik Aaryan has scored his 3rd biggest opening at the post-COVID box office. The Christmas 2025 release surpassed Satyaprem Ki Katha and threw Chandu Champion (5.4 crores) out of the top 5.

Check out Kartik Aaryan’s highest openers at the post-COVID box office:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024): 36.60 crores Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022): 14.11 crores Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (2025): 8-9.50 crores (estimates) Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023): 9.25 crores Shehzada (2023): 6.5 crores

