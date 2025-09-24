Shah Rukh Khan is a well-known name in Indian films. From his first film, Deewana, to becoming an international star, SRK has played many memorable roles, gaining the loving affection of countless audiences in the process. Popularly known as King Khan of Bollywood, the superstar recently bagged the prestigious National Award for the 2023 film Jawan. After claiming the recent accolade, the question that comes to mind is How many National Awards does SRK have?

Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award Win

It would be surprising to know that, after over three decades of effort in Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan has finally achieved his first National Film Award. Yes, that’s correct, the Badshah of Bollywood has finally won the National Award, but this is also in sharing. At the 71st National Film Awards, he won Best Actor for his performance in Atlee’s Jawan. Vikrant Massey also won Best Actor for 12th Fail, so both gentlemen share this honor.

This is a milestone moment in the history of Indian cinema because before this, Shah Rukh had never won a National Award, despite his plethora of exceptional performances in the hit films Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Swades, Chak De! India, and My Name Is Khan. The honor for Jawan finally gave him the recognition that fans had long awaited.

After SRK received the award, his wife Gauri Khan took to Instagram to congratulate him. She wrote, “What a journey it’s been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving… it’s a result of your years of hard work and dedication. Now I’m designing a special mantle for this award.” Her message reflected the pride and love that have surrounded this long-awaited achievement.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Other Achievements

Shah Rukh Khan has won over 130 awards and over 160 nominations around the globe. He has won several Filmfare Awards, IIFA Awards, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, GQ India, and international awards. With the National Award now added to his list, Shah Rukh Khan’s legacy in Indian cinema is more complete than ever. (via IMDb)

Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award Marks A Historic Milestone

Winning the National Award is another milestone, sealing Shah Rukh Khan’s status as one of the greatest actors in India. It’s more than the recognition for his singular performance in Jawan; it is for standing the test of time and his ability to work tirelessly for an audience of immense diversity. For fans, it is a moment of joy and pride. For Shah Rukh, it is a long-awaited acknowledgment of his contribution to Indian cinema.

