It was 21 years ago that Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, and Vivek Oberoi decided to do Masti on screen, and it has been ages but the franchise has not stopped churning out more instalments. Now, it has dropped the teaser for the fourth installment of the franchise – Mastiii 4. The men are back with your lustful thoughts and over indulging adult content!

We are in 2025, and Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, and Vivek Oberoi have decided that the world is in desperate need of another adult film. However, if you think that this would be a paradigm shift in the Indian comedy space, you’re going to be terribly disappointed.

Mastiii 4 teaser is definitely a blast from the past, but certainly not in a good way! There is a certain nostalgic value to the teaser, as it brings back the slapstick comedy but I not sure if I am still okay watching almost 50 year old men lusting over young women. The original trio though feels like a reunion but I am definitely not eager to join this reunion party!

The teaser definitely promises a no-filter approach with unapologetic adult jokes. However, the humor in the teaser feels cringeworthy to be honest – too outdated for a film in 2025.

This kind of suggestive comedy belonged to the 2000s, and now, in 2025, most of these jokes might feel cringeworthy rather than funny. The trio Riteish, Aftab & Vivek‘s chemistry is intact, and the film promises to be a nostalgic ride for fans of the franchise, but if you ask me, do we need the franchise anymore today? My answer would be a strict no.

For the unversed, the film is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and arrives in the theaters on November 21. Check out the teaser of Mastiii 4 here.

