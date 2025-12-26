Aditya Dhar‘s Dhurandhar concluded its third week run on a high note, causing an explosion at the Indian box office on the Christmas holiday (December 25). Today, on day 22, it has entered its fourth week, and according to advance booking numbers, it’s clear that the film will continue to dominate despite several movies running alongside. In terms of admits, the biggie has sold a huge 1.9+ lakh tickets in pre-sales for the fourth Friday.

Yesterday, the spy action thriller had 10,000+ shows across the country. Today, being a new Friday, some new films have arrived in theaters, which has impacted the show/screen count of the Ranveer Singh starrer. Still, it has managed to retain an impressive number of shows. More importantly, the enthusiasm among the moviegoers hasn’t dimmed a bit.

Dhurandhar grosses over 5.5 crores through day 22 advance booking

It has been learned that before the first show started today, Dhurandhar had sold 1.94 lakh tickets for day 22 through advance booking. In terms of collection, it has grossed a whopping 5.78 crores at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the fourth Friday. Such numbers are historic as we have never witnessed such a kind of advance booking for any Indian film on its fourth Friday.

Out of 1.94 lakh tickets sold, 1 lakh tickets have been sold through national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis). It includes a sale of 51K tickets from PVR. Inox has contributed a sale of 32K tickets, while Cinepolis has witnessed a sale of 17K tickets.

Day 22 prediction of Dhurandhar

Usually, ticket rates for a movie are reduced during the fourth week. However, in the case of Dhurandhar, ticket rates are higher than usual at most theaters, which is understandable considering the film is still enjoying a glorious run and is the first choice among moviegoers. Although a dip in show count is evident due to new releases, the ticket rates will continue to favor the film.

Considering the strong pre-sales and the fact that the weekend has begun, Dhurandhar is going to have a blast at the Indian box office on its day 22. It has a strong chance of scoring 16-18 crore net, and it might even go higher, depending on the night’s occupancy.

