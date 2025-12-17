It was another mad day for Dhurandhar as it pulled off a historic score on its second Tuesday, day 12. Once again, there was an upward trend at the Indian box office, helping the film to maintain a score of above 30 crores. In the meantime, it has made a smashing entry to the 400 crore club, making it Ranveer Singh’s first film to do so. Also, it has already surpassed the second week of Pushpa 2 (Hindi), to register the biggest second week in the history of Hindi cinema.

Makes history on the 2nd Tuesday

Just like the opening week, the Bollywood magnum opus continues to display an upward trend during weekdays in the second week. If the second Monday was out of this world, Tuesday got even bigger. As per the official update, it raked in an unbelievable 32.1 crores on day 12, registering the biggest second Tuesday ever in India, overtaking Baahubali 2 (28 crores).

Dhurandhar enters the 400 crore club; poised to become Bollywood’s top grosser

Overall, Dhurandhar has earned a massive 428.5 crore net at the Indian box office in 12 days. It equals 505.63 crore gross. Considering the unprecedented trend on weekdays and weekends, the film is on track to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever, despite the release of Avatar: Fire And Ash this Friday (December 19).

For those who don’t know, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (640.42 crore net) is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. If we consider only the Hindi language collection, Stree 2 (627.5 crore net) tops the list among Bollywood releases. Both these movies are likely to be crossed by Dhurandhar.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Dhurandhar:

Week 1 – 218 crores

Day 8 – 34.7 crores

Day 9 – 53.7 crores

Day 10 – 58.2 crores

Day 11 – 31.8 crores

Day 12 – 32.1 crores

Total – 428.5 crores

Can Dhurandhar make history by dethroning Pushpa 2 (Hindi)?

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (Hindi) had an enormous hype due to the sequel factor, and the film justified it by exploding in its opening week. During its 8-day opening week, it amassed a historic 433.5 crores at the Indian box office. In comparison, the Ranveer Singh starrer earned 218 crores, which is 49.71% less. However, the tables have turned in the second week.

In the second week, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) did a business of 199 crores, registering the biggest second week for a Hindi film. Dhurandhar has already surpassed in just 5 days, earning a mind-blowing 210.5 crores. Unlike Pushpa 2 (Hindi), which earned more than 50% of its lifetime collection during the first week, the Ranveer Singh starrer is following a totally different trend, with its week 2 set to be much higher than week 1.

During the third weekend, the Allu Arjun starrer scored 60 crores, and in the entire week 3, it made 107.75 crores. Both these numbers are likely to be surpassed comfortably by Ranveer’s epic. Having said that, chasing down the lifetime of the Pushpa sequel looks difficult, considering new releases almost every week.

In the lifetime run, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) made an earth-shattering 836.09 crore net at the Indian box office. So, Dhurandhar needs to make 407.6 crores more to beat it, which looks like an impossible task. So, the Allu Arjun starrer is likely to stay unbeaten as the highest-grossing Hindi film.

