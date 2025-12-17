Kalamkaval, starring Mammootty in the lead role, slowed down more than expected during its ongoing second week, but it continues to push its tally ahead. Recently, the film entered Mamukka’s top 3 grossers in the post-COVID era, and now, it is chasing another feat. After crossing the 75 crore mark recently, it now targets becoming the actor’s second-highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office in the post-pandemic era. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 12!

How much did Kalamkaval earn at the worldwide box office in 12 days?

On the second Tuesday, day 12, the Malayalam neo-noir crime thriller did business of 60 lakh in India. It was a 20% drop compared to day 11’s 75 lakh. Overall, it has earned an estimated 33.55 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 39.58 crore gross after adjusting for GST. In the overseas market, it has earned 36.75 crore gross, as per the recent update.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 12-day worldwide box office collection stands at 76.33 crore gross. This is a winning sum for a film made on a controlled budget. The only thing that will disappoint is that Kalamkaval had the potential to hit a century globally, but it won’t do so now, as the film started losing steam much earlier than expected.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 33.55 crores

India gross – 39.58 crores

Overseas gross – 36.75 crores

Worldwide gross – 76.33 crores

Just a few crores away from beating Kannur Squad

With a sum of 76.33 crore gross, Kalamkaval is currently the third-highest-grossing film of Mammootty in the post-COVID era. To claim the second spot, it needs to surpass Kannur Squad, which grossed 81.9 crore gross. If we calculate the difference between the two films, it is just 5.57 crores.

Although the feat appears achievable, the film might just miss the target, considering its slow pace and decline in screens in the third week. There’s a slight chance of beating the Kannur Squad if the third weekend sees a significant jump.

Take a look at the top 10 grossers of Mammootty post-COVID:

Bheeshma Parvam – 88.16 crores Kannur Squad – 81.9 Kalamkaval – 76.33 (12 days) Turbo – 72.76 Bramayugam – 58.29 Rorschach – 39.13 CBI 5: The Brain – 31.29 crores Bazooka – 27.35 crores Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse – 20.05 crores Kaathal – The Core – 14.47 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

