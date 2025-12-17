Avatar: Fire and Ash is walking into a box office year that already looks locked into a neat little pattern, though it seems that pattern is about to crack in public view. You see, as of now, three movies in 2025 have already crossed the $1 billion worldwide mark, though their success feels both familiar and quietly revealing.

Billion-Dollar-Grossing Movies Of 2025: All Stem From Animated Origins

2025 has not slowed the appetite for huge theatrical wins, not by any means. The streaming keeps growing, and yet audiences still show up when the draw feels big enough. However, this year, that draw has come from one specific place, and those are follow-ups tied to animated beginnings.

Ne Zha 2 sits at the top with a massive, almost $2 billion global total (via Box Office Mojo). Walt Disney Studios’ family comedy entertainer Zootopia 2 followed close behind, climbing to $1.1 billion, earning the second-highest spot of the year. Lilo & Stitch joined them with its own $1 billion result, placing third on the list. All three films share three huge numbers with one shared starting point.

Animated Sequels & Remakes Driving Box Office Growth

Ne Zha 2 and Zootopia 2 stay fully animated, while continuing the stories audiences already knew. Lilo & Stitch takes a different path as a live-action remake of the 2002 animated Disney film. The format changes, but the origin stays the same, where each one builds directly on an animated hit that already had trust and reach baked in.

Breathe it in! #Zootopia2 is the #1 movie in the world and now playing everywhere! pic.twitter.com/nNIBAhfynJ — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) November 28, 2025

This shared background makes the success feel less accidental. The animated stories, or stories born from animation, have proven their staying power at the global box office in 2025. These films did not sneak past expectations, but rather walked in with history on their side and turned it into billion-dollar returns.

Avatar: Fire And Ash Set To Disrupt The 2025 Box Office Trend

The year is almost over, yet one major release still looms large. Avatar: Fire and Ash is lined up as the final heavyweight of 2025. The first two Avatar films both cleared well over $2 billion worldwide, placing the series deep into elite territory. Even a lower result by its standards would still place the third film comfortably near the $1 billion mark.

If that happens, Avatar: Fire and Ash becomes the odd one out in this year’s billion-dollar lineup. It would stand alone as a film, not tied to an animated origin, sharing space only with sequels and remakes born from animation. It also highlights how striking those earlier results are, since their only company at this level would be the next chapter in a $5 billion movie series.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Mason Thames 2025 Box Office Report: 3 Releases, 0 Flops – A Perfect Score That Few Saw Coming!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News