Nuremberg is the latest Russell Crowe movie running in the theaters, which has been critically acclaimed. The film has been performing well at the box office despite competing against such big-budget films. Crowe’s last film had a significantly larger budget compared to this World War II drama, yet the latter is the real financial winner. Keep scrolling to know why!

Nuremberg at the worldwide box office

Russell Crowe portrays Hermann Göring, a Nazi officer, in the film. It received one of the standing ovations at the TIFF. The film has been in theaters for over 38 days and has accumulated approximately $13.7 million at the domestic box office. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the film collected $7.0 million at the overseas box office, bringing the worldwide total to $20.7 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $13.7 million

International – $7.0 million

Worldwide – $20.7 million

Kraven the Hunter’s box office collection

Kraven the Hunter was released last year, and it is one of the biggest flops of 2024. Russell Crowe played Kraven’s estranged father, a ruthless crime lord and drug trafficker. It collected $25.0 million in North America and $62.07 million at the worldwide box office. The delays and the Hollywood strikes were among the reasons for the film’s financial failure.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $25.0 million

International – $37.0 million

Worldwide – $62.0 million

Why is Nuremberg the real winner, despite having a lower collection?

Nuremberg is still more than $40 million behind the global collection of Kraven the Hunter, yet the 2025 war drama is the ultimate winner between these two films. This is due to the budget and return ratio of these two movies. Nuremberg was made on a budget of $7.4 million, and it has raked in 10% more than its breakeven collection, meaning it is a box office success.

Meanwhile, Kraven the Hunter was made on a reported budget of $110 million, and it did not even recover that in its lifetime. Therefore, the World War II drama is the ultimate box office winner. However, if Russell Crowe’s 2025 movie aims to match the success of his last film, Kraven the Hunter, then it needs a 200% increase at the box office, which is unlikely now.

