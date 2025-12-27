Recently, Dhurandhar became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time at the Indian box office and is now chasing the lifetime collection of Pushpa 2 (Hindi). In this journey of knocking down Pushpa 2’s Hindi version, the Bollywood magnum opus is receiving tremendous support from the audience. Speaking about the fourth Saturday, day 23, the advance booking looks incredible, with over 2.5 lakh tickets booked before the first show started. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar running across 10,000+ shows on its 4th Saturday

Considering the massive jump the Aditya Dhar directorial has been witnessing on weekends, the show count across the nation has been increased. Yesterday, on day 22, the film saw a reduction of around 470 shows as it entered the fourth week. However, today, the show count has been increased by 409, pushing the total to a huge 10,059 shows. This is a crazy number considering biggies like Avatar: Fire And Ash and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri are running alongside.

Earns over 7 crore gross through day 23 advance booking!

Coming to the advance booking of day 23, Dhurandhar sold 2.61 lakh tickets, which clearly shows that there’s no sign of slowing down. In terms of collection, the magnum opus has grossed 7.51 crores at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the fourth Saturday. Compared to day 22’s 5.78 crores, the film has witnessed a jump of 29.93%.

Out of 2.61 lakh tickets sold in advance booking, 1.4 lakh+ tickets have been booked at national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis). It includes a sale of 72K+ tickets from PVR. Inox witnessed a sale of 47K+ tickets, while Cinepolis witnessed a sale of 21K+ tickets.

Day 23 prediction of Dhurandhar

The advance booking worth 7.51 crore gross already indicates that Dhurandhar is going to score really big at the Indian box office on day 23. Additionally, since it’s a Saturday, the film is expected to witness a massive surge in footfall during night shows. So, on its fourth Saturday, the biggie is heading for a score of 19-20 crore net, with a chance of going past the 20 crore mark.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mammootty Box Office Report Card 2025: 1 Successful Film & 50 Crore+ Collection, Yet A Forgettable Year

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News