The streak of success is unstoppable for Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal’s Dhurandhar. Their spy action thriller has crossed 200% profits and officially gained the super-duper hit verdict. It is now competing against the most profitable Bollywood films of 2025. Scroll below for the exciting box office update!

Inching towards the 700 crore club

In 22 days of its theatrical run, Dhurandhas has made a cumulative collection of 685.50 crores net. The screen count has reduced as it is now facing competition from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Avatar: Fire And Ash. Despite all the odds, Aditya Dhar’s directorial is dominating the ticket windows and will remain the top choice of audiences this Holiday season.

Today, Ranveer Singh starrer will officially enter the 700 crore club. It will be the first Bollywood film in history to reach such heights. New benchmarks will be set as the spy action thriller is expected to conclude its box office journey in the 800 crore club.

It’s officially a super-duper hit!

Aditya Dhar‘s film is made on a budget of 225 crores. In 22 days, the box office juggernaut has amassed returns of a staggering 460.50 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the formula, Dhurandhar has registered profits of 204.6%. With that, it has gained the super-duper hit verdict at the Indian box office. Only 5 Bollywood films of 2025 have previously been able to attain the tag.

Battle against Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat begins!

The spy action thriller is now competing against Harshvardhan Rane’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat to enter the top 5 most profitable Bollywood films of 2025. However, it still needs around 89.5 crores in the kitty to achieve the milestone!

Check out the most profitable Bollywood films of 2025 here.

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 685.50 crores

India gross: 808.89 crores

ROI: 204.6%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

