Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar is now competing among the top 10 Indian grossers at the worldwide box office. It recently surpassed Bajrangi Bhaijaan and is now aiming to beat Kalki 2898 AD. Scroll below for the latest global update in 22 days.

Crosses 225 crore milestone overseas!

Dhurandhar is witnessing an unreal journey at the overseas box office. It is the first and only Indian film of 2025 to cross the 200 crore mark. In 22 days, Akshaye Khanna co-starrer has garnered 225.50 crore gross. Today, it will surpass the international lifetime of Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 (229 crores).

Race against Kalki 2898 AD begins!

At the worldwide box office, Ranveer Singh starrer has collected 1034.39 crore gross in only 22 days. This includes 685.5 crores net from the domestic market, which is approximately 808.89 crores in gross earnings.

Dhurandhar is now only 20.28 crores away from surpassing the global lifetime of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD, which earned 1054.67 crores. With that, it will emerge as the 8th highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the worldwide box office. With a good Saturday jump, it may also surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (1069.85 crores) today. There will be competition from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri at the ticket windows, but there’s little to worry about as the spy action thriller is dominating the screens with a tremendous word-of-mouth.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crores Baahubali 2: 1800 crores Pushpa 2: 1785.84 crores RRR: 1275.51 crores KGF Chapter 2: 1230 crores Jawan: 1163.82 crores Pathaan: 1069.85 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 1054.67 crores Dhurandhar: 1034.39 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crores

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Summary (22 days)

India net – 685.5 crores

India gross – 808.89 crores

Overseas gross – 225.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 1034.39 crores

