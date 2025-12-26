Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri arrived in theatres on Christmas. It is suffering due to limited screen count, due to the competition from Avatar: Fire And Ash as well as Dhurandhar. Despite the regular working Friday, Sameer Vidwans’ directorial maintained a decent pace at the box office. Check out day 2 early trends!
Day 2 Early Estimates
The pace at the box office would have been much better had there been no competition from Dhurandhar. The ticket windows are congested, and currently, there’s no possibility of improvement in the screen count. As per early trends, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri earned 6-7 crores on day 2. That’s a fair figure, considering all the obstacles.
The overall box office collection in India will land in the vicinity of 14.46-15.46 crores. It has surpassed the lifetime collection of many Bollywood releases of 2025, including Ground Zero (7.77 crores), Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 (12.17 crores), and The Bhootnii (12.52 crores), among others.
Trending
Check out the day-wise box office collection in India (net earnings):
Day 1: 8.46 crores
Day 2: 6-7 crores (estimates)
Total: 14.46-15.46 crores
Set to surpass Shehzada!
Kartik Aaryan has previously delivered 4 films in the post-COVID era. With a steady pace, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri could soon surpass Shehzada (32.50 crores) and emerge as his 4th highest-grosser. The holiday season would help boost footfalls, and there’s an opportunity to achieve the milestone in the next 2-3 days.
Take a look at the theatrical releases of Kartik Aaryan in the post-COVID era below:
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022): 185.57 crores
- SatyaPrem Ki Katha (2023): 80.35 crores
- Chandu Champion (2024): 65.50 crores
- Shehzada (2023): 32.50 crores
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 22 (Early Trends): Over 100% Higher Than Pushpa 2, Gets Closer To 700 Crore Club!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News