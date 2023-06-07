Four months after its release, Kartik Aaryan-led Shehzada has once again become the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons. The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles, is an official Hindi adaptation Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge in the lead. The film is helmed by Rohit Dhawan. However, months after its release, the makers have been accused of not clearing vendors’ dues. Yes, you heard that right!

For the unversed, Shehzada was Kartik’s debut production film which has been making headlines for its budget crisis since the beginning. Now in a shocking turn of events, the makers are accused of not clearing dues of Rs 30 lakh to the vendors. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest report in Times Of India states Shehzada makers have delayed the payment of approx Rs 30 Lakh for 4 months which is supposed to be clear within 60 to 90 days after the film’s premiere, as per industry standards. The report further claims that the direction team is also disappointed with the non-payment of dues as they believe “such practices erode trust and discourage future collaborations with the producers. The member insisted that the situation calls for a realization among producers that timely remuneration is essential to maintain healthy working relationships.”

Shehzada hit the screens on February 17, after pushing the date by a week in order to avoid a direct clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan had opened up about the film going through crisis, following which he had decided to return his fees being a co-producer. He had told the same portal, “For this one. Initially, I was not on board as a producer for Shehzada. At first, I had taken my fees and remuneration. And then there was a crisis. The film was going through a crisis and they needed somebody to step up. So I asked my producer then I gave up my money. That is how this whole thing, production and me becoming a co-producer, came (into being).”

Coming back, we shall wait for the makers to issue a statement on the same.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Adipurush: Director Om Raut & Kriti Sanon Bashed For Kissing At Tirupati Temple, BJP Leader Slams “Is It Really Necessary To Bring Your Antics To Sacred Place?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News