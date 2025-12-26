Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna led Dhurandhar has entered its fourth week at the Indian box office. It has already emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time, but refuses to slow down its pace. The spy action thriller has recorded the highest day 22 in the history of Bollywood/ Hindi cinema. Scroll below for the early trends!

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 22 Early Estimates

Aditya Dhar’s directorial continues to be the #1 choice, despite the arrival of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. It’s the holiday season, which means improved footfalls. The fourth weekend is also around the corner, so the sky is the limit for the spy action thriller.

According to the early trends, Dhurandhar added 16-18 crores to its box office collection on the fourth Friday. It recorded the highest day 22 in the history of Hindi cinema. The earlier title holder was Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, with collections of 8 crores. This means Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster is over 100-125% higher. The overall earnings will land around 684.8-686.8 crores.