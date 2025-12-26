Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna led Dhurandhar has entered its fourth week at the Indian box office. It has already emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time, but refuses to slow down its pace. The spy action thriller has recorded the highest day 22 in the history of Bollywood/ Hindi cinema. Scroll below for the early trends!
Dhurandhar Box Office Day 22 Early Estimates
Aditya Dhar’s directorial continues to be the #1 choice, despite the arrival of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. It’s the holiday season, which means improved footfalls. The fourth weekend is also around the corner, so the sky is the limit for the spy action thriller.
According to the early trends, Dhurandhar added 16-18 crores to its box office collection on the fourth Friday. It recorded the highest day 22 in the history of Hindi cinema. The earlier title holder was Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, with collections of 8 crores. This means Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster is over 100-125% higher. The overall earnings will land around 684.8-686.8 crores.
Here’s the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1 – 218 crores
- Week 2 – 261.50 crores
- Week 3 – 189.30 crores
- Day 22 – 16-18 crores (estimates)
Total – 684.8-686.8 crores
It’s a battle against RRR now!
Dhurandhar is currently inching towards the 700 crore mark at the Indian box office. It will achieve the milestone tomorrow. But the next big target is to beat Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR and emerge as the 4th highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office. That milestone will be unlocked in the next 2-3 days.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films in India (net earnings):
- Pushpa 2 – 1265.97 crores
- Baahubali 2 – 1031 crores
- KGF Chapter 2 – 856 crores
- RRR – 772 crores
- Dhurandhar – 684.8-686.8 crores (estimates)
- Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crores
- Jawan – 640.42 crores
- Stree 2 – 627.5 crores
- Chhaava – 618.5 crores
- Kantara: Chapter 1 – 622.41 crores
