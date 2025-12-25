Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has made a notable arrival at the ticket windows. The romantic comedy has clocked an impressive morning occupancy on day 1. The best is yet to come, as it has surpassed Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar. Scroll below for the exciting box office updates.

Off to a promising start!

According to Sacnilk, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Teri Tu Meri registered an occupancy of 18.18% during the morning shows on its opening day. It is facing strong competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. But despite that, the admissions are commendable!

The Christmas holiday is benefiting the romantic comedy very well, and occupancy is expected to improve during evening and night shows. Compared to Kesari Chapter 2 (12.67%), Ananya Panday’s second film of the year has made a much better start.

5th highest morning occupancy of 2025 in Bollywood!

Dharma Productions’ film has surpassed some big Bollywood films of 2025, courtesy of the Christmas holiday. It recorded the 5th highest morning occupancy of 2025, surpassing Sitaare Zameen Par, Tere Ishk Mein and War 2, among others.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s film also gained a huge victory as it left behind Dhurandhar, which registered occupancy of 15.49% during the morning shows on the opening day. However, it is to be noted that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri continues to be the #1 choice on the Christmas holiday, with admissions of 31.20% today.

Take a look at the top 10 morning occupancies of 2025 registered by Bollywood films on day 1:

Saiyaara: 35.51% Chhaava: 30.5% Baaghi 4: 22.16% Raid 2: 21.23% Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: 18.18% Sitaare Zameen Par: 16.74% War 2: 16% Dhurandhar: 15.49% The Bengal Files: 15.08% Dhadak 2: 15.02%

