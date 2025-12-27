Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are spreading love this holiday season with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The romantic comedy has completed two days of its opening weekend. It has entered the top 10 romantic opening weekends of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

Close to clocking 15 crores in India

According to the official figures, Sameer Vidwans’ directorial added 6.03 crores on day 2. It was a regular working Friday, which led to a drop of around 28.7% in earnings. The Dharma Productions’ film is having to fight for footfalls against Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire And Ash. Despite the holiday season, the journey is going to be challenging.

The overall box office collection in India has reached 14.49 crores net. Today, the romantic comedy will move past the 20 crore mark. It is also battling against Shehzada (32.50 crores) to emerge as Kartik Aaryan’s 4th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 17.09 crores.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Day 1: 8.46 crores

Day 2: 6.03 crores

Total: 14.49 crores

Enters the top 10 romantic opening weekends of 2025 in Bollywood

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has surpassed the opening weekend collection of Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2. It has already scored the 9th highest romantic weekend in Bollywood in 2025. The next target is Metro In Dino (18.65 crores).

Here are the opening weekend collections of Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025 (India net):

Saiyaara: 84.50 crores Tere Ishk Mein: 53 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 48.34 crores (6-day) De De Pyaar De 2: 38.22 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 32.12 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 28.71 crores Param Sundari: 28.48 crores Metro In Dino: 18.65 crores Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: 14.49 crores Dhadak 2: 11.97 crores

Box Office Day 2 Summary

India net: 14.49 crores

India gross: 17.09 crores

