Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Day 6: Despite 355% Profit, Naveen Polishetty Starrer Is The 2nd Most Profitable Film Of 2026

Naveen Polishetty is taking the box office by storm with his comic timing as his latest release, Anaganaga Oka Raju, has entered the elite club of mega-hits within just six days of its release. However, in a surprising turn of events, the film is currently holding the silver medal in the race for the Most Profitable Film of 2026.

Naveen Polishetty Delivers 2nd Most Profitable Film

The Chhichhore actor has delivered the second most profitable Indian film of 2026. Mounted on a budget of just 8 crore, the Telugu romantic comedy has maintained a rock-solid grip over the weekdays. By the end of its sixth day, the film amassed a total India Net collection of 36.45 crore, churning out a massive profit of 28.45 crore, yielding a staggering 355.6% return on investment.

Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Day 6

On the sixth day, Monday, January 19, Anaganaga Oka Raju earned 2.6 crore at the box office. This is a decent number considering the obvious Monday drop. On the previous day, Sunday, the film earned 6.25 crore.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the Telugu romantic comedy drama at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 6.15 crore

Day 2: 7.4 crore

Day 3: 7 crore

Day 4: 7.15 crore

Day 5: 6.25 crore

Day 6: 2.5 crore

Total: 36.45 crore

Will It Axe The Most Profitable Film?

Currently, the most profitable Indian film of 2026 is Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam. The Marathi gem is mounted on a budget of 4 crore, and it has delivered a profit of 369.2% in 18 days. It would be interesting to see if Anaganaga Oka Raju bridges this gap, if the gap does not widen over the coming week at the box office.

